Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Estimated to Reach at $22,790 million by 2023 – Welltok, Intel, Nvidia, Google, IBM, Microsoft, General Vision, Enlitic, Next IT, iCarbonX
Pune, January 16,2020
Artificial intelligence assists the machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze patient’s medical data, to predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient. The global AI market was valued at $1,441 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $22,790 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 48.0% from 2017 to 2023.
The AI market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Applications covered in the study include robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others. According to end user, the market is categorized into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, patient, and payer Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The market estimations provided are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth geographical analysis facilitates to analyze the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The developmental strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market
KEY PLAYERS
Welltok, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Google Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
General Vision, Inc.
Enlitic, Inc.
Next IT Corporation
iCarbonX
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Offering
Hardware
Software
Service
By Technology
Deep Learning
Querying Method
Natural Language Processing
Context Aware Processing
By Application
Robot-assisted Surgery
Virtual Nursing Assistant
Administrative Workflow Assistance
Fraud Detection
Dosage Error Reduction
Clinical Trial Participant Identifier
Preliminary Diagnosis
Others
By End User
Healthcare Provider
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
Patient
Payer
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
