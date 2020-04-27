Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Estimated to Reach at $22,790 million by 2023 – Welltok, Intel, Nvidia, Google, IBM, Microsoft, General Vision, Enlitic, Next IT, iCarbonX

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 16,2020

Artificial intelligence assists the machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze patient’s medical data, to predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient. The global AI market was valued at $1,441 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $22,790 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 48.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The AI market is segmented based on offering, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of offering, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Applications covered in the study include robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis, and others. According to end user, the market is categorized into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, patient, and payer Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth geographical analysis facilitates to analyze the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The developmental strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

KEY PLAYERS

Welltok, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Next IT Corporation

iCarbonX

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

By Application

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others

By End User

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Patient

Payer

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

