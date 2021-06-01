Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019 – 2027

“

Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Artificial Intelligence in Accounting vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

market segments and their effects on the overall development of this market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: Competitive Analysis & Notable Developments

With a number of players competing to gain prominence, the global artificial intelligence in accounting market is demonstrating a highly fragmented business landscape. Some of the key participants in this market are:

Microsoft

Xero

Intuit

IBM

Google

EY

Deloitte

KPMG

MindBridge Analytics

These players are taking up various organic and inorganic strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships and product development to remain in this competition. A few notable developments by key players in the artificial intelligence in accounting market are as follows:

Recently, Xero showcased advanced versions of its AI products to assist bookkeepers and accountants in running their businesses efficiently. The new portfolio features a reinvented version of Xero accounting app, which is specially designed to help local small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). With this, the company aims at expanding its network among the domestic markets.

In another event, Xero announced its partnership with the U.S.-based online bank, Novo. The integration of the company with the digital banking platform is aimed at developing Xero’s presence in the financial market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Dynamics

Application of NLP to Increase in Accounting

The increasing automation of accounting processes, to reduce human intervention and consequent errors, is the main factor behind the exceptional rise of the global artificial intelligence in accounting market. The augmenting need to support data-based decision making and advisory is also boosting the demand for artificial intelligence in accounting.

As the amount of accounting data is increasing constantly, data management has become a challenge for account departments in organizations. Natural language processing (NLP) is the AI technique, which can understand human speech. It lets users integrate voice modulation into devices and sensors and also allows assimilation of localization features, which leads to creative translation. In accounting, this technology is widely used in invoice classification and understanding and contract explanation. With a surge in different variants of invoice and contract language and formats, the application of NLP is expected to rise in accounting significantly over the next few years.

North America Becomes Key Contributor to Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market

The global artificial intelligence in accounting market is regionally segmented into Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. North America, with continual developments in AI, contributes the most to the global market. The AI-based solution providers present in this region are focusing actively in research and development of advanced AI-based accounting solutions. Together with vendors taking up various growth strategies, this will continue to support the North America artificial intelligence in accounting market in the years to come.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

