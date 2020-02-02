Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, IBM Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Microsoft

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery industry situations. According to the research, the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery market.

Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 175.91 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,589.81 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.9 % from 2019 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29986&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=009

Key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery Market include:

NVIDIA Corporation

Deep Genomics

IBM Corporation

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Microsoft

Google

Atomwise

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI