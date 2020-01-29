Latest market study on “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Segment (Data Center, Edge); Type (CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and Others); and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography– Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Artificial Intelligence Chip market is estimated to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 from US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this market and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Availability of massive amount of data, demand for superior customer service, efficient operations and better sales revenue are some of the key factors driving the growth of Artificial intelligence market. With the advancement in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This computing power has created new opportunities for managing and computing the big sets of data, and when coupled with artificial intelligence technology, it can deliver useful insights to the businesses. Major artificial intelligence applications for which AI chips are being used include Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Expert Systems, Automated Speech Recognition, AI Planning, and Computer Vision. Machine Learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that enables machines to develop the ability of self-learning and adaption through experience without being explicitly programmed. It is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. Machine Learning is one of the most use cases application of artificial intelligence chips.
Global Artificial Intelligence Chip- Market Segmentation
By Segment
- Data Center
- Edge
By Type
- CPU
- GPU
- ASIC
- FPGA
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Automotive & Transportation
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- South Korea
- China
- India
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America (SAM)
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Micron technology, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Samsung electronics Co., Ltd.
- Xilinx, Inc
