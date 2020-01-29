Latest market study on “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Segment (Data Center, Edge); Type (CPU, GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and Others); and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography– Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Artificial Intelligence Chip market is estimated to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 from US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this market and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Availability of massive amount of data, demand for superior customer service, efficient operations and better sales revenue are some of the key factors driving the growth of Artificial intelligence market. With the advancement in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade. This computing power has created new opportunities for managing and computing the big sets of data, and when coupled with artificial intelligence technology, it can deliver useful insights to the businesses. Major artificial intelligence applications for which AI chips are being used include Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Expert Systems, Automated Speech Recognition, AI Planning, and Computer Vision. Machine Learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that enables machines to develop the ability of self-learning and adaption through experience without being explicitly programmed. It is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. Machine Learning is one of the most use cases application of artificial intelligence chips.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip- Market Segmentation

By Segment

Data Center

Edge

By Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc

