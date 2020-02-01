Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Supply Chain Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Supply Chain Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Supply Chain and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Supply Chain, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Supply Chain
- What you should look for in a Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Supply Chain solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Supply Chain provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Nvidia Corporation
- Xilinx, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics
- Intel Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Google Inc.
- SAP SE
- LLamasoft, Inc
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Others)
- By Application (Supply Chain Planning, Fleet Management, Virtual Assistant, Warehouse Management, Risk Management, and Others)
- By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Retail, and Others)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
