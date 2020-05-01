Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market | Company Strategy, Product Portfolio and Recent Developments

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market: Overview

There is rising adoption of artificial intelligence in military operation owing to the effectiveness and precision it offers. Moreover, the growing cyber threats have led to increasing penetration of artificial intelligence in the militaries. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market is expected to display tremendous growth during the forecast period on account of the rising need for situational awareness.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market: Notable Developments

Below are a few notable developments in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market:

Integration of artificial intelligence in Robotic Surgical Systems (RSS) is one of the major breakthroughs in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market. This plays a key role in battlefield healthcare by mining medical records of the soldiers in difficult conditions. IBM’s research team has recently collaborated with the U.S. Veterans Administration to develop Electronic Medical Record Analyzer (EMRA). This technology helps in identifying critical health issues and maintaining electronic medical records.

The advent of computational military reasoning has solved numerous military problems by taking the right decisions during warfare. It efficiently analyzes and exploits the weakness of the enemies and helps in solving human-level problems on the battlefield. It effectively analyzes the data fed to it, known as the Course of Action (COA) and takes optimal decisions based on the same. This technology has presented numerous growth opportunities for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66293

Prominent players in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market include Harris Corporation, SoarTech, SparkCognition, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Charles River Analytics Inc., and IBM.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market: Key Growth Dynamics

Rising demand for enhanced military equipment is the key factor promoting the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market. Moreover, growing investment in the defense sector has led to larger adoption of artificial intelligence in military. Along with this, there is a rise in technological developments pertaining to artificial intelligence. These factors have impacted the global artificial intelligence (AI) in military market favorably, thus propelling its growth.