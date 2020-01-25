Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Detailed Study on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market in region 1 and region 2?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical in each end-use industry.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Intuitive Surgical

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

Icarbonx

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric (GE) Company

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Atomwise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Patient Monitoring

Operation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

