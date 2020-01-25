Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Detailed Study on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market in region 1 and region 2?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical in each end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
SAP
Intuitive Surgical
General Vision
Enlitic
Next IT
Welltok
Icarbonx
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Koninklijke Philips
General Electric (GE) Company
Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)
Johnson & Johnson Services
Medtronic
Stryker Corporation
Careskore
Zephyr Health
Oncora Medical
Sentrian
Bay Labs
Atomwise
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Predictive Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Patient Monitoring
Operation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
