Artificial Intelligence (AI) in IoT Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Microsoft, Google, PTC, AWS, Oracle, GE, Salesforce, SAP

Global AI in IoT Market research report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI in IoT market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global AI in IoT market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the AI in IoT market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors IBM, Microsoft, Google, PTC, AWS, Oracle, GE, Salesforce, SAP, Hitachi, Uptake, SAS, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Kairos, Softweb Solutions, Arundo, C3 IoT, Anagog, Thingstel, Imagimob

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Platforms

Software Solutions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Retail

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report covers the following chapters

Chapter 1: AI in IoT Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: AI in IoT Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of AI in IoT.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of AI in IoT.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of AI in IoT by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: AI in IoT Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: AI in IoT Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of AI in IoT.

Chapter 9: AI in IoT Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

