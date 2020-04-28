Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service Market Technology Scope forecast 2019 to 2025

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service Market research report 2019 includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases clients decision making on the content of the report. Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service Market research report also highlights each of the prominent factors related to the growth of the market are: growing GDP, revenue, demographics, increasing purchasing power, increasing demand, government incentives, government policies, regulatory policies, product standards, and manufacturing standards.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 50.0% CAGR values during forecast period 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Google, Amazon web services, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, Intel, Baidu, FICO, SAS, BigML, Others.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) as a service refers to the third party offering of AI outsourcing. It allows sampling of multiple public cloud-based platforms to test different algorithms of machine learning.

Increasing number of startups of artificial intelligence is one of the major factors that contributes towards the growth of the market.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service Market Overivew:

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America contributed the highest share in the artificial intelligence market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large enterprises and IT infrastructure.

This report segments the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service Market on the basis of Types are:

Software

Services

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service Market is Segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunication

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) As A Service Market in the near future, states the research report.

