Articulated Robot Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2029

Articulated Robot Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Articulated Robot industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Articulated Robot manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Articulated Robot market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Articulated Robot Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Articulated Robot industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Articulated Robot industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Articulated Robot industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Articulated Robot Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Articulated Robot are included:

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.

Global Articulated Robot Market Segments

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity

Low

Medium

High

Heavy

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace

EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)

Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Republic of Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Mexico Brazil Rest of South America



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Articulated Robot market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players