Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

An in-depth list of key vendors in Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market include:

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Procedure Type

By Region

This report covers the global arthroscopy procedures and products market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing the global arthroscopy procedures and products market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

By product type, the global arthroscopy procedures and products market is segmented into arthroscopes and visualization systems, arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopy radiofrequency (RF) systems, arthroscopic drills and fixation systems and other arthroscopy instruments and accessories. The arthroscopic implants segment is further sub-segmented into knee implants, shoulder implants, hip implants and other implants. The arthroscopic implants product type segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share of the arthroscopy procedures and products market, and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value during the forecast period. Increase in clinical evidences related to the safety, efficacy and economic benefits of arthroscopic implants in younger patients is expected to further boost growth of arthroscopic implants segment over the forecast period.

In terms of procedure type segmentation, knee arthroscopy segment is expected to hold more than half the global market share, and the revenue from the segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as compared to other segments.

By region, North America is the largest market in terms of value currently and is expected to retain its position through the forecast period. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centres, developing techniques and equipment, and increasing usage of arthroscopic instruments used in hips, shoulders, ankles and wrists procedures are factors expected to boost growth of the North America market over the forecast period. Markets in the Americas and Europe collectively accounted for over 75% revenue share of the global arthroscopy procedures and products market in 2015. The market in APAC region is projected to exhibit an above average CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Increase in preference of arthroscopic surgeries and technological advancements in arthroscopic instruments are factors expected to fuel demand for arthroscopy products over the forecast period.

Key market players covered in this report are Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH and Stryker Corporation. Collaboration with partners to maintain market leadership in sports medicine in different regions, engaging in R&D activities that focus on orthopaedic surgical treatments, leveraging core expertise to strengthen business plans and acquisitions to strengthen the arthroscopy manufacturing business units in order to enhance market foothold over the next four to five years are the key strategies adopted by the arthroscopy products manufacturers.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Arthroscopes and Visualisation Systems

Arthroscopic Resection Systems

Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems

Arthroscopic Implants

Knee Implants

Shoulder Implants

Hip Implants

Other Implants

Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems

Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems

Other Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories

Procedure Type

Shoulder Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Knee Arthroscopy

Elbow Arthroscopy

Small Joints Arthroscopy

Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

Rest Of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Arthroscopy Procedures and Products market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

