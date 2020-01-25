Aromatic Bitters Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018 – 2028

PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Aromatic Bitters Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the Aromatic Bitters Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2018 – 2028.

key players

Some of the major players of Aromatic bitters includes House of Angostura, Strongwater LLC, Hella Cocktail Co., Fee Brothers, Peychaud's Bitters, Dashfire Bitters, The Bitter Truth, Wild Turkey, Jack Daniel's, Noilly Prat. More beverage processing industries showing keen interests in Aromatic bitters which accounts for its global expansion.

Opportunities for market participants:

As alcoholic beverages have escalating demand among the consumers, it is expected that there will be stronger revenue generation for the market participants of global Aromatic bitters. In addition, Aromatic bitters are being used as a liquid seasoning in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which enables wider distribution to beverage industries. Increasing social outlets also drives the Aromatic bitters to demand across the world. Bound to these factors, it is anticipated that there will be higher returns for the industrialists and manufacturers of Aromatic bitters.

Global Aromatic Bitters: A Regional outlook

Aromatic bitters are highly produced and consumed in Europe, as a traditional practice and developed a modern lifestyle. Increased number of beverage processing industries also accounts for the high production. In North America, Aromatic bitters are consumed in higher frequencies due to increased social outlets. In the regions of Latin America, the Aromatic bitters are consumed for its well-known health benefits such as improving digestive functions. Aromatic bitters are consumed in the form of cocktails in Asia Pacific due to increased consumption of alcoholic drinks. In the region of Middle East and Africa, Aromatic Bitters are being marketed as herbal extracts along with beverage products. It is expected that the Aromatic bitters will remain positive in the global market.

