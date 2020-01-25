Armored Vehicle Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2027

In 2018, the market size of Armored Vehicle Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Armored Vehicle.

This report studies the global market size of Armored Vehicle, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Armored Vehicle Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Armored Vehicle history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Armored Vehicle market, the following companies are covered:

major players in the global armored vehicle market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain in the competition. The key participants in the global armored vehicles market include Oshkosh Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall Defence, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., The Raytheon Company, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corporation, INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, International Armored Group and STREIT Group among others.

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Technology

Active Protection System

Inter Operable Communication

Modular Ballistic Armor

Electric Armor

Situational Awareness System

Active Mine Protection

Vehicle Information Integration

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Type

Light Protected Vehicles

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Armored Personnel Carriers

Armored Amphibious Vehicles

Main Battle Tanks

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles

Others

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Application

Military

Law Enforcement

Commercial

Global Armored Vehicle Market, 2015 – 2023: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia U.K. France Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Armored Vehicle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Armored Vehicle , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Armored Vehicle in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Armored Vehicle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Armored Vehicle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Armored Vehicle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Armored Vehicle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.