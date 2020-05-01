Argon Gas Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 By Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Application, Demand and in-depth research

The Global Argon Gas Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2018-2025.The major drivers of the market are the thermal insulation properties of argon gas, wide usage in the aerospace and automotive industry, increasing demand from food & beverage industry for storage.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

Praxair Inc.

AMCS Corporation

The Linde Group

Iwatani Corporation

…

Target Audience:

* Argon Gas manufacturers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Based on end user, market is segmented into chemical, electronics, power and energy, pharmaceutical and others.

On the basis of function, argon gas market is segmented into insulation, illumination and cooling.

Regionally, Asia Pacific holds the highest share of the market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Argon Gas Market — Industry Outlook

4 Argon Gas Market Function Outlook

5 Argon Gas Market End User Outlook

6 Argon Gas Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

