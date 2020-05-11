Architectural Coatings Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Architectural Coatings market is accounted for $59.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growing demand from construction industry, increasing adoption of waterborne coating formulations and rising housing construction activities in emerging economies are the key driving factors for the market growth. In addition, the introduction of green coatings solutions and investments in emerging markets will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, stringent regulations on the emissions of VOCs and other toxic chemicals are hindering the market growth.

Architectural coatings are the paints, coatings and sealers used to coat buildings and homes. Most of the coatings are applied to surfaces using sprayers, rollers and brushes. Most are designated for specific uses such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. They are designed to provide a protective and decorative layer on the surface of an architectural fixture in both indoor and outdoor applications Powder particles or liquid film coatings are converted into solid film coatings through film drying, curing or forming processes like cross-linking evaporation, coalescence or fusion bonding.

Based on Resin, Acrylic Resin segment held considerable market share during the forecast period due to urbanization and infrastructure development in the construction sector. Excellent external durability of acrylic coatings has boosted consumption of acrylic coatings in applications such as architectural refinishes. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing residential and non-residential constructions and growing demand for bio-based coating materials.

Some of the key players profiled in the Architectural Coatings market include PPG Industries, Inc. , The Sherwin-Williams Company , Akzo Nobel N.V. , BASF SE, Masco Corporation, RPM International Inc., Carpoly Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Lanco Paints, Asian Paints Limited, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Jotun Group, Tikkurila OYJ, Hempel A/S, and Benjamin Moore & Co.

Coatings Covered:

• Exterior

• Interior

• Other Coating Types

Resins Covered:

• Alkyd Resin

• Polyurethane Resin

• Acrylic Resin

• Vinyl Resin

• Urethane

• Pure Acrylics

• Acetates

• Styrene Acrylics

• Fluoropolymers

• Metallic Additive

• Other Resins

Products Covered:

• Inks

• Paints

• Primers

• Stains

• Ceramics

• Lacquers

• Powder Coatings

• Sealers

• Varnishes

User Types Covered:

• Professional

• Do it yourself (DIY)

Technologies Covered:

• Solventborne Coatings

• Emulsion Coatings

• Powder Coatings

• Waterborne Coatings

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Non-Residential

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

