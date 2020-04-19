Archaeologists find evidence of the ancient biblical kingdom of Edom in Israel and Jordan

In Genesis 36:31 of the Bible is described an Edomite kingdom that would have lived at the beginning of the fifth century BC: “the kings who reigned in the land of Edom, before a king of the Israelites reigned.” However, there are different conflicting interpretations of this passage.

A new study, published in PLOS ONE and conducted by researchers from the University of Tel Aviv, seems to show, however, that this kingdom flourished in the desert of Arava, a region now belonging to Israel and Jordan, between the twelfth and eleventh centuries BC. The study is based on the analysis of various findings found in some sites of copper production in Arava.

According to Erez Ben-Yosef, a researcher of the Department of Archaeology and Cultures of the Ancient Near East of the TAU, and Tom Levy, of the University of California in San Diego, these are findings that testify to the existence of a prosperous and prosperous society characterized by “a high technology network” for the production of copper. Copper has been one of the most valuable resources in the Near East for many centuries; its production was quite complex and required some expertise.

Just studying the evolution of the copper manufacturing industry in the period between 1300 and 800 BC, researchers have noticed visible changes in techniques, which improved almost suddenly. According to the researchers, these changes testify to the emergence of an advanced kingdom in this area, and that kingdom can only be that of Edom: “Our results show that it happened earlier than previously thought and in accordance with the biblical description,” explains Ben-Yosef.

This sudden improvement was made, according to the researchers, by the Egyptian invasion carried out by Pharaoh Shoshenq I (also “Shishak”) who, after plundering Jerusalem in the tenth century BC, put an end to the destruction and allowed a “technological leap” to all the peoples of the area, particularly that of Edom.

“The Edomites developed precise working protocols that allowed them to produce a large amount of copper with minimal energy,” Ben-Yosef explains.

Among other things, this new theory contradicts the dominant one according to which in the area of Arava lived in those centuries only dozens of tribes never grouped under a real kingdom.

