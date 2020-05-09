Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market 2019 Growth Analysis By Top Leading Players- Amerex Corporation, Angus Fire Limited, Dafo Fomtec AB

The ‘Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Outlook 2019-2024’ offers detailed coverage of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

The analysts forecast the global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.68% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent for 2019-2024.

Key Vendors:

Amerex Corporation, Angus Fire Limited, Dafo Fomtec AB, DIC Corporation, Dr. Richard Sthamer GmbH & Co. KG, Gongan Industrial, ICL Performance Products (ICL PP), Jiangsu Suolong Fire Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Kerr Fire, Luoyang Langchao Fire Technology Co. Ltd., NAFFCO FZCO, National Foam Inc., Shenzhen Gongan Industrial Development Co. Ltd., Tyco International Ltd., request free sample to get a complete list of companies.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish is a fire extinguish whose base materials are hydrocarbon surfactants and fluorocarbon surfactants.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the AFFF industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent are mainly in America, Europe and China, Tyco is the leader of AFFF in global market, others famous manufacturers are Angus International, Amerex Corporation and Buckeye Fire Equipment.

However, the high cost of the products and the environmental problems are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing technology innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

Based on application, the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market is segmented into:

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Terminal & Warehouse

– Municipal

– Airports & Military Facilities

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

