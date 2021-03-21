Application Security Market 2020 Features Global Demand for Competition to Range Consumer Prospects 2027

Report Title: Application Security Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis; Latest and upcoming trends in Application Security Market 2020-2027

Introduction, Application Security is the utilization of software, hardware, and measures that are adopted by enterprises to identify, fix and protect applications against external threats and vulnerabilities such as denial of service attacks, data breaches, data thefts and other cyber-attacks. Various techniques are used to address security vulnerabilities for different stages of an application lifecycle which includes design, development, deployment, upgrade, and maintenance. There are various types of applications security solutions like firewalls, anti-virus programs, encryption programs, spyware detection and removal programs, and biometric authentication systems. Many organizations implement operating system security, network security and end-point or mobile security to inspect, inform, and mitigate cyber threats. Application security is a process to reduce risks associated with developing, running business-critical software and providing effective and proactive risk management solutions., The global application security market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing monetary transaction through mobile application which consists of confidential information such as account details, banking and login details of user, which is propelling the application security market growth to the large extent. The increasing use of smartphones and rapid growth of e-commerce market are some of the major driving factors for application security market. Application security has been increasingly regarded as the most essential requirement for online financial and e-commerce applications as it enforces data privacy, customer trust, and long-term growth of the organization. Since these applications are accessed from various devices, therefore, numerous channels securing these applications becomes critical. Finance applications include applications performing financial transactions such as online banking portals, insurance applications, and online payment applications. Most of the e-commerce and retail applications deal with daily payment transactions and face host of threats such as identity theft, session hijacking, password hacking, and financial data thefts. Application security solutions provide financial and e-commerce applications with core security features such as authentication, authorization, single-sign-on, session management, and account management., Global application security market has been segmented into solution, services, testing type, deployment, organization size, end-users and region. By solution, the market is sub-segmented into web application security and mobile based application security. By services, the market is segmented into professional and managed services. By testing type, the market is categorized into static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST) and interactive application security testing (IAST). By deployment, the market is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. By end-users, the market is classified into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail, Education, and Others

Key Players: –

Veracode, HPE, Synopsys, IBM Corporation, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Checkmarx, Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave, High-Tech Bridge, and Contrast Security

