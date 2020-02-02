Application Security Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- High-Tech Bridge, Fasoo, Contrast Security, HPE, Qualys

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Application Security Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Application Security market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Application Security market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Application Security players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Application Security industry situations. According to the research, the Application Security market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Application Security market.

Global Application Security Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.78% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2695&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=002

Key players in the Global Application Security Market include:

High-Tech Bridge

Fasoo

Contrast Security

HPE

Qualys

IBM Corporation

Rapid7

Whitehat Security

Pradeo

Veracode (CA Technologies)

Synopsys

Trustwave (Singtel)

Acunetix

Sitelock