Application Release Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Microsoft, Red Hat, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, XebiaLabs

Global Application Release Automation Market was valued at USD 2.03 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.45 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.39 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Application Release Automation Market include:

Microsoft

Red Hat

CA Technologies

Micro Focus

XebiaLabs

Fujitsu

BMC Software

VMware

