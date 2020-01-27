Application Delivery Networks Market Set for Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2025 | Radware,Array Networks,Aryaka Networks,A10 Networks,Blue Coat Systems,Brocade

The network traffic patterns have dramatically changed in the past decade from transaction-oriented applications to bandwidth-intensive applications, supporting ERPs, video, voice and unstructured data. The new advent of virtualization, cloud-computing, and big-data has augmented the demand for highly efficient and secure corporate networks. The biggest challenge for enterprises today is to combat the tough competitive environments, while enhancing their productivity. Enterprises are now emphasizing on ensuring security and quickly responding to the changing business needs; thereby optimizing and securing the flow of data, to all users, on all networks, while also helping in sustainable competitive advantage.The Application Delivery Network technology deals with the demand for greater application mobility and security in a distributed enterprise. ADN helps in classifying and prioritizing applications, content, and user access in real-time.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

F5 Networks

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Radware

Array Networks

Aryaka Networks

A10 Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Brocade

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Juniper Networks

Oracle Corporation

Riverbed Technology

Verizon

Scope of the Report

The research on the Application Delivery Networks market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Application Delivery Networks market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info graphics.

Type of Application Delivery Networks Market

Application delivery controllers (ADC)

WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)

Application Security Equipments

Application Gateways

Application of Application Delivery Networks Market

High-tech

Education

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail

Others

