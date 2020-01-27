Application Delivery Networks Market Set for Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2025 | Radware,Array Networks,Aryaka Networks,A10 Networks,Blue Coat Systems,Brocade

The network traffic patterns have dramatically changed in the past decade from transaction-oriented applications to bandwidth-intensive applications, supporting ERPs, video, voice and unstructured data. The new advent of virtualization, cloud-computing, and big-data has augmented the demand for highly efficient and secure corporate networks. The biggest challenge for enterprises today is to combat the tough competitive environments, while enhancing their productivity. Enterprises are now emphasizing on ensuring security and quickly responding to the changing business needs; thereby optimizing and securing the flow of data, to all users, on all networks, while also helping in sustainable competitive advantage.The Application Delivery Network technology deals with the demand for greater application mobility and security in a distributed enterprise. ADN helps in classifying and prioritizing applications, content, and user access in real-time.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
F5 Networks
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Radware
Array Networks
Aryaka Networks
A10 Networks
Blue Coat Systems
Brocade
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Dell, Inc.
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
Juniper Networks
Oracle Corporation
Riverbed Technology
Verizon
Scope of the Report
The research on the Application Delivery Networks market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Application Delivery Networks market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info graphics.
Type of Application Delivery Networks Market
Application delivery controllers (ADC)
WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)
Application Security Equipments
Application Gateways
Application of Application Delivery Networks Market
High-tech
Education
Media and Entertainment
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Retail
Others
