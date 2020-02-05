Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market End User Analysis Analysis 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Application Delivery Network (ADN) market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Application Delivery Network (ADN) market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Application Delivery Network (ADN) market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Application Delivery Network (ADN) market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Application Delivery Network (ADN) market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Application Delivery Network (ADN) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

key drivers. The adoption of ADN solutions by SMBs is on the higher side as they are capable of lowering delivery time and producing well-planned networks. These solutions are also required by organizations from various industries to avoid the intrusion of virus into critical data and loss of information. The demand for control and security is another factor that will drive the global market on the back of the need for efficient delivery of applications. Today, there are a number of companies that are challenged by threats from web-based applications to their crucial business data.

Global Application Delivery Network Market: Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global pplication delivery network (ADN) market exhibits two closely related but distinctive parameters, viz. end-user industry and end user. On the basis of end-user industry, the market can be divided into three segments, which are cloud service providers, enterprises, and telecommunications providers. According to the end-user segmentation, the market can be categorized into SMBs and enterprises. By product type, the key segments include controllers, application gateways, and application security equipment, whereas by verticals, high-tech, media and entertainment, education, retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and government are the important segments. The last type of segmentation is geographic, which divides the market into segments such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Application Delivery Network Market: Players mentioned in the report

Among the other key players in the global pplication delivery network (ADN) market, Brocade, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Array Networks, Dell, Inc., Juniper Networks, A10 Networks, and Citrix Systems, Inc. are prominent.

