Applicant Tracking System Market Research Report Explores The Industry Trends For The Forecast Period, 2019 to 2025

Applicant Tracking System Market: Summary

The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application which used for recruitment and hiring process management. ATS is built to assist the management with resumes and applicant information in an efficient way. ATS is used in all types of large and small organizations. It helps these organizations to track information of job applicants, and hiring of appropriate candidate, easing the overall hiring process. Additionally, it helps in scheduling interviews, emails, etc., which reduces the workload of recruiters and hiring managers. It avoids human error by computerized the process and to save time. The resume boards and online portals like LinkedIn, Monster, and Indeed are partnering with ATS software providers for secure data support and management from one system to another. . Some Key Players in Applicant Tracking System Market are: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cornerstone OnDemaand Inc, Jobvite Inc, iCIMS, Inc, SilkRoad Technology Inc, Greenhouse Software Inc, Other Key Companies.

Request for sample pdf of Global Applicant Tracking System Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/applicant-tracking-system-market-sample-pdf/

Applicant Tracking System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies

The market demand for the applicant tracking system is growing owing to the adoption of cloud-based technology. Cloud based technolpogies help secure the data automation and to solve recruiting problems to deliver result-oriented output. However, these systems increase software speeds and reduce the response time by updating information in real-time. This helps to speed up the recruiting processes and to make better decisions in less time.

Hence, adoption for cloud-based technologies is expected to surge the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Digitalization

Increasing demand for digital services improves the overall quality and automatically organize the data. Companies do not have to pay extra for the additional time required to sort and file the paper applications, thus accelerating the hire time. According to the SAP SE, digital transformation helps in increasing speedy and effient operations to send and retain talent.

Therefore, the increasing demand for digitalization is expected to drive the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness Regarding Applicant Tracking Systems

Processing information manually is time-consuming. According to the IBM Corporation, 80 percent of hiring managers spent their time in searching for candidates and scanning resumes. In 2017, the report found that 52 percent of candidates didn’t receive any communication from the recruiter in the two to three months after applying for the job openings. Applicant tracking systems help to source the appropriate candidate while helping it to properly communicate with all the candidates. Hence, lack of awareness about the product may hinder the growth of applicant tracking systems market.

Applicant Tracking System Market: Key Segments

Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premises

Based on Component: Services and Solution

Based on Organization size: Small Business, Midsize Business, and Enterprise Business

On Based of End-User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing and Others

Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Scope

The report on the applicant tracking system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Get Consultation with our analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/applicant-tracking-system-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Applicant Tracking System Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Applicant Tracking System Market, by Component

Services

Solution

Applicant Tracking System Market, by Organization size

Small business

Midsize business

Enterprise business

Applicant Tracking System Market, by End-User

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

Ask for Report Methodology of Global Applicant Tracking System Market: https://www.forencisresearch.com/applicant-tracking-system-market-request-methodology/

Applicant Tracking System Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Purchase Premium Industry Report of Global Applicant Tracking System Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/applicant-tracking-system-market-sample-pdf/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com