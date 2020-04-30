Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market – Key Trends 2025 | Best Environmental Technologies-Hirezon, PeopleAdmin, Greenhouse, ApplicantStack

“Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market” report provides in-depth study (Data status 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020 to 2025) on the different market segments, based on Key Players, Types, Product Form, Component, Applications, Geography, Market Size and Share has been provided in the report. This Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Hirezon, PeopleAdmin, Greenhouse, ApplicantStack, Automatic Payroll Systems, Asure Software, Bullhorn, ClearCompany, CloudERP4, Kronos ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information. Applicant Tracking System (ATS) industry Report also covers the manufacturers’ data, including: Shipment, Production, Consumption, CAGR, Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market influencing factors, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Scope of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market: An applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.

This upcoming industry report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also considers the growth of the related education technology markets such as the corporate game-based learning, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecasted period. Additionally, to offer clients the scope to identify potential market prospects and expand in niche markets, this report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also covers geographies like North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ On- premise

⦿ On-cloud

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market for each application, including-

⦿ 12 and Higher Education

⦿ School

⦿ College Essentials

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

