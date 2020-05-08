Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Expected to reach US$ 1,345.7 Mn by 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market– Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2025”, the Global Applicant Tracking System Market is expected to reach US$ 1,345.7 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The applicant tracking system is a result of digital revolution in recruitment processes, an ATS gathers all recruitment associated documents; organize and store them for easy future access. The applicant data stored in the system is collected in certain ways with the help of an application integrated with the user company’s internal website. The ATS software not only collect and organize data but also perform a company defined analysis of resumes. The analysis enables the companies to effectively filter the applications sufficing the criteria. Rapidly increasing rate of employment and demand for time efficient solution in the Human Resource department is expected to contribute to the growth of ATS solution worldwide.

This report provides detail analysis of the subject and discusses the drivers, limitations, and opportunities available in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market. This service is designed to help your decision support system. The analysis also covers the full spectrum of research topics to help clients achieve their business goals.

The report addresses the following queries related to the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?

How can the emerging players in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market establish?

The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?

What is the projected value of the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market in 2019?

How can the emerging players in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market set their position in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market?

The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) report provides a detailed company profile of some major market players to be active with Applicant Tracking System (ATS) product launches, major developments, financial details, product sales and gross margins, business short and long term over the next few years. Term marketing strategy and SWOT analysis. This report can help customer’s business by adopting an analytical approach and extracting Applicant Tracking System (ATS) insights from complex information. The global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market also analyzes the industry potential of each region, taking into account consumer buying patterns, parameters, demand and supply.

In conclusion, this report provides readers with detailed information on the market prospects, competition scenarios, industrial environment, Applicant Tracking System (ATS) growth limiters, barriers to entry. It helps to get a comprehensive understanding, recent industry investments and opportunities, challenges and other growth drivers.

