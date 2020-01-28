Apiculture Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2024

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR titled, Global Apiculture Market 2018: Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024, the global apiculture market accounted for USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 16,182.9 Million by 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

The global Apiculture has been segmented based on product and application. Based on the product, this market has been segmented into honey, beeswax, live wax, and others. Honey segment accounted for highest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In developing countries, honey consumption has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades. Further, it is anticipated to increase in the years ahead. This can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the benefits of honey in diets.

Get Exclusive Sample Report on Apiculture Market @ https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/45

In application segment, food & beverages market captured significant share of overall market in 2018. Addition to that, global Apiculture by application has been segmented into agriculture, cosmetics, medical and others.

Growing Inclination of Consumers towards Health and Wellness Foods

Rising consumer preference for natural sweeteners such as honey is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global Apiculture. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding health benefits of honey over other artificial sweeteners is driving widespread demand for honey which in turn is aiding the growth of global Apiculture.

Increasing Application in Food & Beverages Products

The future growth of Apiculture is anticipated to be driven by both i.e. food and non-food applications. Various non-food end use applications include agriculture, cosmetics, medical and others. Further, growing usage of honey in these end use applications is anticipated to intensify the growth of global Apiculture.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the Apiculture is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global Apiculture. Moreover, Europe Apiculture is expected to showcase lucrative growth in the upcoming years. U.S., India and China are some of the major countries witnessing the augmenting demand for Apiculture.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global Apiculture, such as Betterbee, Bartnik, Miller’s Honey Company, Dabur India Limited, Arnold Honeybee, Mann Lake Ltd., Beehive Botanicals, Inc., Thomas Apiculture SAS, Beehive Botanicals Inc. and other key & niche players. The Apiculture is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, mergers, and expansion across the globe.

Browse Complete Report With TOC of Apiculture Market @

https://www.fastmr.com/report/45/apiculture-market

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com