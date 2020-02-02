API Testing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Smartbear Software, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualitylogic, Parasoft

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, API Testing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The API Testing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the API Testing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top API Testing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts API Testing industry situations. According to the research, the API Testing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the API Testing market.

Global API Testing Market was valued at USD 388.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1977.67 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.82% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global API Testing Market include:

Smartbear Software

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Qualitylogic

Parasoft

Runscope

Tricentis

Centrify Corporation

Cigniti

Bleum

CA Technologies