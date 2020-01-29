API Management market anticipated to experience next wave of growth over the forecast period 2016 – 2024

Global API Management market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the API Management market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The API Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the API Management market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

The global market for API management can be segmented on the basis of services into analytics, portal, gateway, governance, security, and other services. By end-use industries, the market can be categorized into aerospace and defense, banking and finance, automotive and transportation, public sector and government, retail and consumer, healthcare and life sciences, and technology and media. Geographically, the report examines the opportunities available for API management market in regions such as North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Global API Management Market: Trends & Opportunities

Mobility and App proliferation is the primary factor augmenting the demand for API management. With growing number of mobile subscribers, the rise of social media, and penetration of ecommerce, vendors from various sectors can now provide information in interactively to their consumers and thereby increment their sales. The advancements of the Internet of Things and Big Data as well as cost and feature benefits are other two major factor favoring the global API market. Moreover, as API management helps in systematic enforcement of policies and visualization of insightful analytics, the demand is expected to expand to several organizations that desire to expand their productivity.

Conversely, some of the factors expected to challenge the market from attaining its full potential are: data security, legacy investments in SOA, and performance monitoring by skilled professionals. System integrators, digital transformation, and SOA and PaaS integrations are some of the new opportunity avenues available for the players in this market.

Global API Management Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe currently serve the maximum demand for API management, owing to high adoptability of new technology. However, several emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea house several end-use organizations that offer vast untapped opportunities.

Amazon, CA Technologies, RedHat, Apiary.io, Apigee, Stormpath, Telenity, Akana, Axway, Crosscheck Networks, Dell Boomi, Fiorano Software, Inc., IBM, Distil Networks, Mashape, MuleSoft, Nevatech, NGINX Software Inc., Mashery (Tibco), Microsoft, Restlet, SAP, Sapience, Oracle, RepreZen, Socrata, Software AG, and Torry Harris are some of the leading players currently functional in the global API management market.

The API Management market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

