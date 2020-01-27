APHERESIS MARKET-GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2019-2026)

Apheresis market is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Apheresis is the medical technology which is used for the purification of the blood or separation of different components of blood. It involves removal of the blood from the donor or patients and collecting it into an apparatus which separates the desired component from the blood, while the rest of the blood is sent back to the donor or patients.

The rising prevalence of diseases and a growing number of trauma and injury cases, increasing demand for source plasma from biopharmaceutical companies, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario for apheresis would create commercial market opportunities. Untapped emerging regions showcase new growth opportunities for this market. Lack of awareness about apheresis and the high cost of these procedures. Blood and blood products can get infected easily. This risk along with a lack of skilled professionals is the major hindrance for market growth.

Apheresis market is segmented by product, procedure, technology, application, and region. Among products, plasma component separators is considered an attractive market segment and are expected to hold a significant share of the market in the coming years. Growth can be attributed to factors such as the increase in incidence rate of chronic disorders and weak immune system among people. Immunoadsorption Columns segment would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for kidney transplantation.

Among the procedure segment, therapeutic apheresis is considered an attractive market segment and is expected to hold a significant share of the market in the coming years. It is used for the treatment of conditions in which a pathogenic substance or component in the blood is causing morbidity. Growth can be attributed to factors such as the treatment of conditions in which a pathogenic substance or component in the blood is causing morbidity.

Among regions, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing applications of apheresis products in plasma collection and fractionation. The presence of established distribution channels and the growing focus on apheresis blood collection to overcome blood shortage is driving the market growth in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to rapid development in healthcare and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The major key players in Apheresis market include Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care (Germany), Terumo BCT, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. (Japan), Cerus Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan). In 2018, Fresenius Medical Care achieved a preclinical milestone in its regenerative medicine program for chronic kidney disease.

The Scope of the Apheresis Market report:

• Apheresis Market, by Product

• Apheresis Devices

o Plasma Separators

o Plasma Component Separators

o Immunoadsorption Columns

o Plasma Perfusion Columns

o Hemoperfusion Columns

• Apheresis Disposables

• Apheresis Market, by Procedure

• Automated/Apheresis Blood Collection (Donor Apheresis)

• Therapeutic Apheresis

o Therapeutic Apheresis Market, by Disease

 Neurological Disorders

 Blood Disorders

 Cardiovascular Disorders

 Renal Disorders

 Autoimmune Disorders

 Metabolic Disorders

 Other Disorders

o Therapeutic Apheresis Market, By Procedure

• Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

• Therapeutic Cytapheresis

 Therapeutic Erythrocytapheresis

 Therapeutic Plateletpheresis

 Leukapheresis

• Photopheresis

• Extracorporeal Immunoadsorption (ECI)

• Apheresis Market, by Technology

• Centrifugation

 Intermittent Flow

 Continuous Flow

• Membrane Separation

• Apheresis Market, by Application

• Plasmapheresis

• Plateletpheresis

• Erythrocytapheresis

• Leukapheresis

• Other Applications

• Apheresis market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

