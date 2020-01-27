Apheresis Equipment Market Forecasts and Growth, 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Apheresis Equipment market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Apheresis Equipment market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Apheresis Equipment market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

leading players are designing advanced equipment that have automation features and these equipment have large demand in national blood transfusion centers. This has unlocked promising avenues in the market in various regions, especially Africa.

Membrane filter segments have become popular in the filtration of plasma from other cellular components since they are less time-consuming and high-performing devices. In addition, this is preferred over other apheresis kits due to the reduced application of replacement fluids. The manufacturers are exploring lucrative avenues in developed countries of Western Europe and in Japan.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America occupied a considerable market share in 2016 and is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructural facilities, soaring patient awareness of various apheresis procedures, and increased automation in devices.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to rise at a high CAGR owing to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders, rising incidence of cancer, and a large demand for platelet transfusion activities in the emerging markets in regions such as China and India. Furthermore, the rising healthcare spending in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitive Outlook

The apheresis equipment market can be considered as fairly oligopolistic in nature. The leading enterprises are opting for mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Other crucial strategies adopted by the market players are new product launches, forming strategic alliances, and investing in R&D activities to gain a stronghold in the global apheresis equipment market. Besides this, several players are shifting their focus towards emerging nations such as China, Brazil, and India to capitalize on large unmet needs. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd, Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Therakos, Inc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

