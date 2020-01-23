Newly published study “APAC Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/apac-industrial-automation-equipment-iae-market-by-equipment-type-industry-vertical-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy?form=request-report-sample

Smart pigging or intelligent pigging is developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying pipelines in oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and water industries. GMD predicts North America smart pigging market to reach $343.4 million in 2025, continuing its dominance in global market during 2019-2025 driven by a rising adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the region.

Highlighted with 14 tables and 29 figures, this 94-page report “North America Smart Pigging Market by Technology, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smart pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application, End-user and Country.

Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

• Ultrasonic Test (UT)

• Caliper

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Crack and Leak Detection

• Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

• Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

• Others

Based on end-user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Gas

• Oil

• Chemicals

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America smart pigging market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

$$$

Click to access full report and Table of Content at https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/apac-industrial-automation-equipment-iae-market-by-equipment-type-industry-vertical-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Purchase the report @

https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/apac-industrial-automation-equipment-iae-market-by-equipment-type-industry-vertical-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy/checkout?option=one

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents1 Introduction 4

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 4

1.1.1 Industry Definition 4

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 15

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 15

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.]

Continued…

About Us:

ABR Reports (Advanced Business Research Reports) is the premium market research reselling company which offers market research reports to individuals, organizations and industries to enhance and strengthen the decision making process. With associate thoroughgoing list of market research Publishers we tend to cut across over all the business verticals covering 5000+ micro markets and offer market size and share analysis, industry trend, information on products, regional market and keen business insights to our clients.

Contact Us:

Scott Harris

Sales Manager

Email ID: [email protected]

Phone No.: +1-561-448-7424