Newly published study “APAC Home Entertainment and Leisure Robots Market by Component, Application, End-user and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy ” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/apac-home-entertainment-and-leisure-robots-market-by-component-application-end-user-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy?form=request-report-sample

GMD’s analysis indicates that the revenue of global industrial robotics market will reach $42.29 billion in terms of robot machines and $138.03 billion in terms of robot systems by 2026, representing 2019-2026 CAGRs of 11.57% and 12.59% respectively. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.09% during the same period, advancing to over 1.51 million units in 2026.

Highlighted with 47 tables and 155 figures, this 269-page report “Global Industrial Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Robot Machines

• Software

• Peripherals & System Engineering

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Delta/Parallel Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Soldering & Welding

• Material Handling

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Painting & Dispensing

• Milling & Grinding

• Cutting & Processing

• Others

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Robot Controller Unit

• Robotic Arm

• End Effector

• Drive

• Sensors

• Power Supply

• Motors

• Others

Based on configuration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Mounted Robots

• Mobile Robots

• Cobots/Collaborative Robots

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• 0-20 KG

• 20-80 KG

• 80-300 KG

• 300-1000 KG

• 1000-3000 KG

• Other Payloads

Based on application in industrial verticals, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

• Medical & Pharmaceutical

• Food & Agriculture

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global industrial robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

$$$

Click to access full report and Table of Content at https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/apac-home-entertainment-and-leisure-robots-market-by-component-application-end-user-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Hasbro, Inc.

Lego System A/S

Mattel, Inc.

Modular Robotics Incorporated

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

Softbank Robotics

Sony Corporation

Sphero, Inc.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Purchase the report @

https://www.abrreports.com/industry-insights/apac-home-entertainment-and-leisure-robots-market-by-component-application-end-user-and-country-2014-2025-growth-opportunity-and-business-strategy/checkout?option=one

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 4

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 4

1.1.1 Industry Definition 4

1.1.2 Research Scope 5

1.2 Research Methodology 6

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 6

1.2.2 Market Assumption 7

1.2.3 Secondary Data 7

1.2.4 Primary Data 7

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 8

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 9

1.2.7 Research Limitations 10

1.3 Executive Summary 11

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 13

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 13

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 15

2.]

Continued…

About Us:

ABR Reports (Advanced Business Research Reports) is the premium market research reselling company which offers market research reports to individuals, organizations and industries to enhance and strengthen the decision making process. With associate thoroughgoing list of market research Publishers we tend to cut across over all the business verticals covering 5000+ micro markets and offer market size and share analysis, industry trend, information on products, regional market and keen business insights to our clients.

Contact Us:

Scott Harris

Sales Manager

Email ID: [email protected]

Phone No.: +1-561-448-7424