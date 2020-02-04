APAC Construction Equipment Market : Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry During Forecast Timeframe

Construction Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to garner $105.6 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the period 2015-2020. China dominates the market for construction equipment owing to rising urbanization and industrialization in this region. This region is also expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific construction equipment market is growing rapidly owing to several construction and infrastructure transformation activities in the developing countries including China, India, and Indonesia. The building sector is experiencing government & private investments as a part of the national development and urbanization strategies. The public facility enhancement projects for improving the rural areas in various Asian countries is a major driver for the market. Moreover, economic stability and increasing income of several countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in the recent years support the development of roads, irrigation systems, airports, and hydropower plants, further adding up to the machinery consumption.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1140

The Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Market is segmented into type, solution type, application, industries and countries. Among the applications of construction equipment, earth moving segment contributes the maximum share in the market and is expected to dominate & drive the market during the forecast period due to increased reconstruction and mining activities. The application of earth moving and lifting & material handling collectively contributed more than 50% of the total market size by value in 2014.

The market is also bifurcated into solution type, product and services. The product segment primarily drives the Asia-Pacific construction equipment market. The segment includes revenue generated from the sale of equipment such as dozer, excavator, crane and loaders. By type, the Asia-Pacific market for construction equipment is dominated by loaders. This equipment is majorly used for earth moving purposes. The segment is expected to drive the market significantly by 2020, contributing more than 43.2% of the total market revenue throughout the forecast period. Apart from loaders, crane is another construction equipment that is preferred due to its numerous applications in construction, mining and public works.

The Asia Pacific construction equipment market is witnessing growth and will grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2015 to 2020 due to the technical improvements by major manufacturers. These include fuel-efficient and low carbon-emitting systems that support environmental conservation initiatives and fulfill various regulations. In the construction industry, regional governments have set several standards for machinery utilization including pollution levels and operator safety. As a result, the manufacturers are developing legally-compliant replacement parts & components, further supporting the Asia Pacific construction equipment market development.

Country wise, the market is dominated by China throughout the analysis period due to the increased industrial and residential construction activities in this region, whereas India market is expected to witness fastest growth.

Speak To Analayst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1140

Key findings of the APAC Construction Equipment study:

Public Works & Rail Road and Oil & Gas, government sectors offer lucrative growth potential in the Asia-Pacific construction equipment market

China is projected to be the most lucrative markets

Lifting & material handing application involving the use of construction equipment would grow notably at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2015 – 2020

The prominent companies profiled in this report include, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Komatsu Ltd. among others. Several companies have focused on innovative product development to cater to the growing needs of the industry. Market players have adopted product launch, partnership, and acquisitions as their key strategies to enhance their product portfolio and improve their market foothold.

About us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research