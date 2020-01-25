Aortic Aneurysm Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Aortic Aneurysm market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Aortic Aneurysm market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Aortic Aneurysm market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

leading players in aortic aneurysm market owing to a significant number of abdominal aortic aneurysm cases, early technology adoption, high acceptance of cutting-edge technology enabled products, and a progressive market scenario for strategic collaborative agreements between key players. Tightening regulatory framework in the US is governing quality of new launches, ultimately favoring the growth of aortic aneurysm market, further complemented by the overall reimbursement scenario for surgical aortic aneurysm procedures. While the US Medicare Policy covers over 70% of the treatment costs, a contrary medical reimbursement scenario in developing countries is restricting penetration of aortic aneurysm treatment.

Taxonomy: Global Aortic Aneurysm Market

Based on type, the global aortic aneurysm market is categorized into –

AAA (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms) TAA (Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm)

By the type of treatment, the global aortic aneurysm market is segmented into –

EVAR (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair) OSR (Open Surgical Repair)

On the basis of type of product, the global aortic aneurysm market is classified into –

Catheters Stent Grafts

End use-wise, the global aortic aneurysm market is segmented into –

Clinics ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Hospitals

