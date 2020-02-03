Anxiety Treatment Devices Market To Report Robust Increase By Means

Anxiety Treatment Devices are devices which are used to deliver electrical signals to the brain for the treatment of anxiety, depression, trauma etc. The Cranial electrotherapy stimulation is a neurostimulation therapy, used in the treatment of anxiety. In this therapy, a cell phone sized device delivers a mild form of electric stimulation pulses to the brain, for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

The electrodes are placed on the earlobes for the transmission of electrical signals to the brain. The alpha-stim cranial electrotherapy stimulation device is used to deliver a mild microcurrent, through small chips which are worn on the ear lobes. The microcurrent is very mild and is not felt by the patient.

Another device, which is used to treat the anxiety disorder is Fisher Wallace stimulator, which is one of the FDA cleared anxiety treatment devices. Fisher Wallace stimulator stimulates serotonin production and alpha waves production. Most of the patients get relief from the anxiety symptoms, by using this device.

The growing incidence of anxiety and depression is the major factor contributing to the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. Increasing healthcare awareness is another important factor driving the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. High adoption of poor lifestyle habits and lack of physical activities, is expected to increase the stress, which can contribute towards the growth of anxiety treatment devices market.

An increasing geriatric population can increase the growth of the anxiety treatment devices market, as they are more prone to anxiety, depression, and phobias. Other factors, such as the growing number of mental hospitals, technological advancement, increasing stress due to hectic routine etc., can contribute to the overall growth of anxiety treatment devices market.

The increasing number of hospitals and trauma centers can increase the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. Increasing psychological studies can lead to the innovation of new technologies for the treatment of anxiety, which can be a growth factor for the anxiety treatment devices market.

There are certain side effects of using anxiety treatment devices such as headache, blurred vision etc. which can hinder the growth of anxiety treatment devices market. The high cost of treatment or lack of skilled professionals can also be a factor, restraining the growth of anxiety treatment devices market.

The global Anxiety Treatment Devices market is segmented on basis of device type, indication, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Device Type Alpha Stim Fisher Wallace Other Anxiety Treatment Devices

Segmentation by Indication Panic Disorder Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Special Phobias Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Trauma Centers



On the basis of device type, Anxiety Treatment Devices are segmented into Alpha-Stim and Fisher Wallace. These devices are used in the cranial electrotherapy stimulation. Based on the indication, the anxiety treatment devices market has been segmented into panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, special phobias and other types of anxiety diseases.

Panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, are expected to hold the maximum revenue share, in the anxiety treatment devices market. Based on the end user, the anxiety treatment devices market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics etc.

Based on geography, global Anxiety Treatment Devices market is segmented into a few key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

North America, specifically the U.S. registered for the largest revenue shares in global Anxiety Treatment Devices market because of the technological advancement and advanced treatment procedures followed by Europe. In Europe, the incidence of anxiety and depression is high.

Also, many companies sell their anxiety treatment products in Europe Asia Pacific is also expected to show a large Anxiety Treatment Devices market share due to increasing healthcare awareness and due to increasing stress level amongst the people.

Some of the key players involved in global Anxiety Treatment Devices market are Allevia Health, Inc., Fisher Wallace Laboratories, LLC, Electromedical Products International, Inc., Mind Alive Inc., Bharat Medical Systems.

