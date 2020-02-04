Antiviral Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026

Antiviral drugs belong to the class of medicines, which used for treating viral infections, such as HIV, herpes, hepatitis, and influenza. These drugs are generally administered in the form of vaccines. In addition, most of these drugs are used for specific viral infections, while a few (broad-spectrum antiviral drugs) are effective against a wide range of viruses.

“Antiviral Drugs Market by Mechanism of Action (Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, and Protease Inhibitors), Type (Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs), and Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, and Influenza) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026”

The global antiviral drugs market is driven by increase in the incidence rate of viral infections. In addition, rise in R&D activities and development of newer & advanced formulations, such as vaccines and combination therapy, are expected to propel the market growth. However, high cost involved in drug development and growth in the demand for alternative medicines such as naturopathy and homeopathy restrain the market growth. Moreover, development of broad-spectrum antibiotics and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global antiviral drugs market is segmented on the basis of mechanism of action, type, application, and region. On the basis of mechanism of action, it is divided into nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, and others. On the basis of type, it is classified into generic drugs and branded drugs. Based on application, it is categorized into HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza, and other viral diseases. The market is analyzed on the basis of region across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

The major companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc., AbbVie Inc., Schering-Plough Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck & Co., Inc.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which explains the competitive outlook of the global market.

• The report offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Exhaustive analysis by type helps understand the types of antiviral drugs used and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

