Antimony Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd., Huachang Antimony Industry, Recyclex, Korea Zinc, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Antimony Market was valued at USD 13.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.17% from 2019 to 2026.

Antimony Market was valued at USD 13.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.17% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Antimony Market include:

Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd.

Huachang Antimony Industry

Recyclex

Korea Zinc

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

United States Antimony Corporation