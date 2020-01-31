Antimicrobial Textiles Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Antimicrobial Textiles market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key factors driving the global market for antimicrobial textiles are the rising demand for high-performance and microbe resisting fabrics across a continuously rising set of application areas and technological advancements in terms of manufacturing such textiles. The intensifying competition owing to the rising number of companies in the market is leading to an increased focus on research and development practices aimed at the development of active ingredients that do not cross the skin barrier or irritate it and have a strong safety profile. These developments are also expected to have a significant impact on the overall global demand for antimicrobial textiles over the report’s forecast period.

However, the presence of some environmentally undesirable chemicals such as triclosan in some of the most common antimicrobial products used for industrial operations could restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent. Strict environment sustainability regulations across several regional markets are expected to lead to vast growth challenges for textiles using antimicrobial products containing these and other harmful chemicals.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Geographical Dynamics

Of the key regional markets for antimicrobial textiles, the Asia Pacific market has emerged as one of the most promising one in the past few years. The regional market has observed growth at the fastest pace in terms of both volume and value and has remained the center for several technological advancements. The thriving industrial sector of the region, the vast rise in affluent consumers, changing lifestyles, and the increased demand for innovative textiles are some of the key factors to have boosted the demand for antimicrobial textiles in the region. Moreover, the rising applications of antimicrobial textiles in industries such as manufacturing and healthcare are also driving the market.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global antimicrobial agents market are Sciessent LLC, SANITIZED AG, Milliken Chemical, Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc., Herculite Products, Inc., Unitika Trading Co., Ltd., Trevira GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group AG, PurThread Technologies, Inc., BASF SE, BioCote Ltd., and Microban International, Ltd.

The high level of competition in the market and the rise of several domestic players claiming sizeable share in the global market have compelled established vendors to focus more on collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their geographical reach and product portfolios. In the next few years, strategic collaborations with vendors in developing and high-growth regional markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow in numbers as companies look to exploit growth opportunities in these regions.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Antimicrobial Textiles market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

