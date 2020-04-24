You are here

Antimicrobial Textiles Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2025

Press Release

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market to reach USD 946.0 million by 2025.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market valued approximately USD 504.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing demand for high-performance and microbe resistant fabrics for an increasing number of application areas and technological developments in the production of such textiles. Large numbers of local players are entering the market for persistent research and development efforts, and these efforts are the boom for the development of active ingredients that do not pass through the skin and are not harsh on the skin is tending towards driving the market growth. Increasing usage of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals, rising consumer awareness about health and hygiene is also driving the segment. Apparel is also expected to increase at a significant rate due to the growing demand for antimicrobial textiles for sportswear and inner garments.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Agents
 Synthetic Organic Compounds
Metal & Metallic Salts
Bio-Based

By Finishing Techniques
 Exhaust
Pay-Dry-Cure
Spraying
Foam Finishing Method

By Application
 Commercial
Apparel
Medical
Home
Other Wearables

By Regions:
 North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Sanitized AG, Microban International, Ltd, Sciessent, Unitika Trading Co., Ltd, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical, Lonza Group Ltd, Biocote, Trevira GMBH, Herculite Products, Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Textiles in Market Study:
 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

