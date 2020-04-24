Antimicrobial Textiles Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Market Scenario and Forecast to 2025

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market to reach USD 946.0 million by 2025.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market valued approximately USD 504.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing demand for high-performance and microbe resistant fabrics for an increasing number of application areas and technological developments in the production of such textiles. Large numbers of local players are entering the market for persistent research and development efforts, and these efforts are the boom for the development of active ingredients that do not pass through the skin and are not harsh on the skin is tending towards driving the market growth. Increasing usage of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals, rising consumer awareness about health and hygiene is also driving the segment. Apparel is also expected to increase at a significant rate due to the growing demand for antimicrobial textiles for sportswear and inner garments.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Agents

Synthetic Organic Compounds

Metal & Metallic Salts

Bio-Based

By Finishing Techniques

Exhaust

Pay-Dry-Cure

Spraying

Foam Finishing Method

By Application

Commercial

Apparel

Medical

Home

Other Wearables

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Sanitized AG, Microban International, Ltd, Sciessent, Unitika Trading Co., Ltd, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical, Lonza Group Ltd, Biocote, Trevira GMBH, Herculite Products, Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Textiles in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

