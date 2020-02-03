Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.13 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market based on the product has been segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, susceptibility testing disks, mic strips, susceptibility plates, culture and growth media, and consumables. The manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products segment is estimated to hold one of the largest market shares for the market. There is a rising incidence of infectious diseases leading to an increased demand for susceptibility testing products. The market based on type includes antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic and other susceptibility testing types. The antibacterial testing segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market. The applications covered in this reports are clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, and other applications. The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares for the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Geographically, AST market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The growing incidence of infectious diseases and technological improvements towards the development of rapid AST methods are some of the factors driving the market growth.

The years that have been considered are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

• Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market segmentation on the basis product, method, type, application, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Antimicrobial susceptibility testing market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market.

The major players operating in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include

• Danaher (US)

• BD (US)

• Bio-Rad (US)

• Hi-Media (India)

• Thermo Fisher (US)

• MERLIN (Germany)

• Accelerate (US)

• Liofilchem (Italy)

• Merck (Germany)

• Synbiosis (UK)

• Bioanalyse (Turkey)

Key Target Audience:

• Antimicrobial susceptibility testing product manufacturers and vendors

• Associations related to antimicrobial susceptibility testing

• Clinical research organizations (CROs)

• Research laboratories and academic institutes

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology product manufacturing companies

• Clinical testing laboratories

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Market research and consulting firms

Scope of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Report:

The Research report segments the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market based on product, method, type, application, end-user and geography

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product:

• Automated Laboratory Instruments

• Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

• Susceptibility Testing Disks

• MIC strips

• Susceptibility Plates

• Culture and Growth Media

• Consumables

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Method:

• Dilution

• Disk Diffusion

• ETEST

• Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

• Genotypic Methods

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Type:

• Antibacterial Testing

• Antifungal Testing

• Antiparasitic Testing

• Others Susceptibility Testing

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Application:

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery and Development

• Epidemiology

• Other Applications

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By End User:

• Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Academic Institutes

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

• Breakdown of Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

