Antimicrobial Paint Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, PPG Industries Arch Lonza, DuPont, Microban International

Global Antimicrobial Paint Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% to reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Key players in the Global Antimicrobial Paint Market include:

AkzoNobel N.V

BASF SE

PPG Industries Arch Lonza

DuPont

Microban International

The Dow Chemical Company

Axalta

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Sureshield Coatings Company

Nippon Paint Company

SKK

Bio Shield Tech

Biointeractions