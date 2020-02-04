Antibody Production Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2026

The global antibody production market is segmented by process, end user, and region. Based on process, the market is categorized into upstream processing, downstream processing, and filtration. The upstream processing segment is further divided into bioreactors and consumables.

The bioreactors segment is subdivided into large-scale bioreactors and single-use bioreactors, whereas consumables segment is subsegmented into media and buffers & reagents. The market by filtration is classified into filtration systems and filtration consumables & accessories. By end user, the market is classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

GeneTex, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Cellab GmbH

Abcam PLC

FiberCell Systems Inc.

Antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins, are large Y-shaped proteins that are produced by plasma cells, and are used by immune system to neutralize pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. The immune system produces antibodies in response to foreign bodies or antigens entering inside the body. The two major types of antibodies are monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, which can also be produced by hybridoma- and hybridoma-free techniques.

Increase in adoption of targeted immunotherapy, improved approval rate of therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities, and rise in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies drive the growth of the global antibody production market. In addition, increase in incidence of infectious diseases and growth in demand for protein therapeutics fuel the market growth. However, high cost of primary antibodies restrains the market growth. Increase in R&D activities for the development of advanced antibodies and the growth in adoption of targeted immunotherapy are expected to provide opportunities for the market.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis represents the use of antibody in the treatment of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, food poisoning, urethritis, and others.

