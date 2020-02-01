Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2026

The global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders of the antibiotic susceptibility testing market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report include BD, Danaher, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics, Alifax, Liofilchem srl, bioMérieux SA, and Merck KgaA.

Chapter 16 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, By Region

By region, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is segregated into 7 major regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the antibiotic susceptibility testing market and market attractive analysis for individual regions as per market segment for product type, application, and end user.

Chapter 17 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, By Product Type

The antibiotic susceptibility testing market by product type is segmented into instruments, software & services, and kits & reagents. By instruments, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is sub-segmented into automated broth microdilution systems, manual broth microdilution systems, and semi-automated broth microdilution systems. By software & services, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is sub-segmented into image & analysis software and installation services. By application, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is segmented into sepsis, respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, meningitis & encephalitis, endocarditis, and others. By end user, the antibiotic susceptibility testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research laboratories.

Chapter 18 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, By End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research laboratories. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the antibiotic susceptibility testing market and market attractive analysis based on the end user.

Chapter 19 – Global Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028

This section focuses on global market value analysis by segment. It also provides an absolute $ opportunity for the global market for antibiotic susceptibility testing.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter will help readers to understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the antibiotic susceptibility testing market.

Each market player encompassed in the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

