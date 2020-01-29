Anti-Static Agents Market Is Expected to Generate Huge Growth by 2019-2026 with Top Key Players BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, 3M, Safic-Alcan Deutschland GmbH

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research World Anti-Static Agents Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2019-2026
The global market Anti-Static Agents is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.
Key players in the global antistatic agent market are BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries, 3M, Safic-Alcan Deutschland GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., and Akzonobel.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS:
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the anti-static agents market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market
- The market estimations are made in the report by conducting high-end analysis of the key market segments for the period of 2014‐2020
- Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers, suppliers, and competitors participating in the market
- SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation
- Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain
- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global anti-static agents market is provided in the report
- Key market players within the anti-static agents market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global anti-static agents market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
The global anti-static agents market is segmented as below:
Anti-Static Agents Market ‐ By Application
- Electronics
- Industrial packaging
- Coating of windows
- Gaming
- Military jet fuel
- Digital Signage
- Others
Anti-Static Agents Market ‐ By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
