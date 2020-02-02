Anti-Slip Coating Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- RPM International, The 3M Company, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel A/S

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Anti-Slip Coating Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Anti-Slip Coating market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Anti-Slip Coating market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Anti-Slip Coating players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Anti-Slip Coating industry situations. According to the research, the Anti-Slip Coating market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Anti-Slip Coating market.

Anti-slip Coating Market was valued at USD 98.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 159.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Anti-Slip Coating Market include:

RPM International

The 3M Company

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems

Hempel A/S