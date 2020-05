Anti-infective Agents Market Revenue and ASP Forecast by Applications 2019

Anti-infective agents are drugs used for the purpose of killing and/or suppressing the infection causing organisms from invading the host by means of its replication or releasing variety of toxins into the host. Infection causing micro-organisms include bacteria, viruses, fungi, viroids, and macro parasites. Infections thus caused can be classified depending on type of organism causing the infection and symptoms and medical signs shown by the host.

North America was one of the dominated countries in 2015 with a revenue generation of over USD 26.3 billion. The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness amongst the end-users such as clinicians and healthcare professionals in this region are estimated to be the key factors contributing to this large share. Moreover, in this region, the high purchasing power of expensive drugs and the presence of favorablereimbursement policies are the drivers projected to accentuate the growth of the anti-infective agents market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of generics companies, the rising economic stability, and the increasing level of disposable income. In addition, the growing geriatric population base coupled with the increased susceptibility to infections is expected to provide a potential growth platform to this industry.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, AstraZeneca Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis S.A., Johnson & Johnson

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

