Anti-Drone Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Segmentation
Based on different deployment type options for cognitive computing, the report segments the cognitive computing market into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into diagnostic APIs, robots, cyber security, farm mechanization, social media monitoring, self-driving cars, gaming, video surveillance, eLearning, IT infrastructure management, supply chain management and others. Based on industry type, the cognitive computing market is divided into Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Government, Transportation, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Education and others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.). Based on end-users, the market is classified into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises and public sectors.
In terms of geography, the global cognitive computing market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
Companies Mentioned in Report
Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Flatiron Health, Inc., SparkCognition, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems, Narrative Science and Accenture, Inc. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The Cognitive Computing market has been segmented as below:
The Cognitive Computing, By Deployment Type
- On-Premise
- Cloud
The Cognitive Computing, By Application
- Diagnostic APIs
- Robots
- Cyber Security
- Farm Mechanization
- Social Media Monitoring
- Self-driving cars
- Gaming
- Video Surveillance
- eLearning
- IT Infrastructure Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Others
The Cognitive Computing, By Industry
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utility
- Retail
- Aerospace & Defense
- Government
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Media & Entertainment
- Education
- Others (HR, Marketing & PR, etc.)
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By End User
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Public sector
The Cognitive Computing Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
