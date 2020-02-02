Anti-Drone Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Liteye Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries(Israel), Lockheed Martin Corp.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Anti-Drone Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Anti-Drone market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Anti-Drone market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Anti-Drone players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Anti-Drone industry situations. According to the research, the Anti-Drone market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Anti-Drone market.

Global Anti-Drone Market was valued at USD 544 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.40 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Anti-Drone Market include:

Thales Group

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Liteye Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries(Israel)

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Security and Counterintelligence Group (SCG) LCC (Switzerland)

Saab AB

Raytheon Co.

Dedrone

DroneShield (Australia)

Theiss UAV Solutions

BSS Holland BV (Netherlands)