Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: The Future Impact Of The Propellants And Restraints On The Market

Increasing focus on brand protection by manufacturers and expanding counterfeit industry are the prime reasons behind the growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market. In 2017, the market attained a size of $114.4 billion, and it is predicted to generate a revenue of $208.4 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023), finds P&S Intelligence. Anti-counterfeit refers to a process, by which products are secured via special packaging to minimize infringement and fraud.

Based on technology, the anti-counterfeit packaging market is classified into forensic, covert, overt, and track and trace. Out of these, during the historical period (2013–2017), the track and trace classification dominated the market in terms of value and is further predicted to register the highest growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2018–2023. This is ascribed to the fact that manufacturers, nowadays, are adopting tracking and tracing techniques to avoid any complication in their shipment. This technology uses special codes and mass serialization to offer a unique identity to every product.

On the basis of application, the anti-counterfeit packaging market is categorized into food and beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and clothing and apparel. Among these, in 2017, the pharmaceutical and healthcare category contributed the highest revenue to the market, owing to increasing health concerns and pharmaceuticals production. Pharmaceuticals counterfeiting is rising across the world, which is putting the health of millions who purchase copied medicines, knowingly or unknowingly, at risk. Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are shifting toward such packaging to deliver safe medicines to customers and secure their brand image as well.

Geographically, in 2017, North America led the anti-counterfeit packaging market with a revenue contribution of more than 40.0%. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods- producing companies in the continent. In addition, governments here are taking initiatives to protect users from fraudulent products, thereby favorably impacting the growth of the market. Due to the increasing fake production and surging stringent security policies related to counterfeiting, the market has witnessed a boom in recent years.

