Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

About Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Anti-corrosion coatings are applied for the protection of solid metal surfaces from moisture, salt spray, and oxidation or exposure to a variety of environmental or industrial chemicals. Increasing urbanization in growing economies has led to the expansion of construction and infrastructural developmental activities, which is a key factor fueling the growth of anti-corrosion coatings market. The market is also experiencing significant growth owing to the expansion of marine industry. Anti-corrosion coatings are used in marine industry to protect hulls and yachts from corrosion caused by varying pressure, high temperature, and high content of salt present in the water. Continuous need for repair and maintenance of equipment used in oil & gas industry is increasing the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings in the sector. Anti-corrosion coatings are extensively applied on drilling rigs, the external and internal surfaces of cisterns, and tanks used for the storage of oil & gas.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research Report include

PPG Industries Inc.

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun

Hempel A/S

Ashland Inc.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Regions Covered in the Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Industry Types:

Zinc

Chlorinated Rubber

Acrylic

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others

Anti-Corrosion Coatings Industry Applications:

